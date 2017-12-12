BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A proposal to permit the wearing and carrying of a concealed handgun on church owned property is expected to be introduced on Tuesday.

In Harford County, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler will announce his legislative partnership with Senator Wayne Norman and Delegate Kathy Szeliga while the Parishioner Protection Act of 2018 is introduced. The bill will allow any “law-abiding” member of the congregation providing they have written permission from the governing body of the church to legally possess a firearm.

Members of a church who would want to carry would have to legally be able to possess a firearm in Maryland.

Sheriff Gahler stated “Giving churches the ability to permit congregation members to wear and carry a firearm will save lives and allow citizens to protect themselves in our houses of worship.”

The bill comes after the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas church in November. At least 26 people were killed with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72-years-old.

The announcement of the bill will take place in Edgewood at 11 a.m..

