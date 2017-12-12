BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A product out of Baltimore reaches the stars on Tuesday.

Three pounds of Domino Sugar will head to the International Space Station. Astronauts will use the sugar to grow crystalized rock candy in zero-gravity while students at Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School in Locust Point grow it on Earth.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, it’s part of The Crystal Growth Experiment which devlops space-related science, technology, engineering, and math programs for schools. The rock candy experiment teaches students about the scientific process of nucleation and crystallization when sugar molecules in a saturated solution bond together and grow into the hard candy.

If you would like to try this experiment, you can purchase kits on Amazon and Dreamup.org. The $25 experiment kit includes access to a web portal for tracking the astronauts’ progress and coupons for a dollar off of Domino sugar. The kit also includes wooden dowels for the candy to grow on as well as the same plastic bags that will be used on the space station. There will also be a guidebook with experiment instructions.

The Falcon 9 Rocket carrying the sugar lifts off at 11:46 a.m. from the Kennedy Center.

