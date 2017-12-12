BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An elderly woman was hit and killed early Tuesday in Baltimore, and now police are looking for a suspect.

Patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of Bel Air Road around 5:14 p.m. and found 72-year-old Doris Ann Blackmon suffering from multiple injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

Investigators say Blackmon was crossing the street when she was struck by an SUV, which they believe to be a Honda Passport based on video camera footage. They also believe the vehicle is likely damaged.

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident and are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2608 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

