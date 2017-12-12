Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An elderly woman was hit and killed early Tuesday in Baltimore, and now police are looking for a suspect.

Patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of Bel Air Road around 5:14 p.m. and found 72-year-old Doris Ann Blackmon suffering from multiple injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

Investigators say Blackmon was crossing the street when she was struck by an SUV, which they believe to be a Honda Passport based on video camera footage. They also believe the vehicle is likely damaged.

hit and run suv Elderly Woman Killed In Northeast Baltimore Hit And Run, Police Seeking Driver

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident and are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2608 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch