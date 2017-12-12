BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A professional pianist and cancer researcher is talking about her “humiliating” experience after being kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight. Mei Rui, her 2-year-old son, and her parents were reportedly thrown off the flight after the mother began to breastfeed her child.

The family was escorted off the plane from Houston to New York after Rui took her son out of his seat to quiet him down and feed him. When flight attendants asked the mother to put the boy down, Rui reportedly said she wanted to finish feeding him so he would stay quiet during the flight. “I said as soon as the plane’s door closes, I will put him in his seat,” the mother told reporters.

“You just don’t have to treat people that way. He was making very loud noises, but that’s not criminal,” the ejected passenger said in a cellphone video obtained by KHOU.

Spirit issued a statement after the Dec. 8 incident, claiming that Rui and her son failed the comply with the flight staff and FAA rules.

“To protect the safety of our guests and crew, FAA regulations and airline policies require all passengers to stay seated and buckled during takeoff and landing,” Spirit Airlines wrote. “We apologize for any inconvenience to our guests.”

“We’re not lawbreakers or trouble seekers,” Rui added. “We’re the elderly, a baby and his mother, why did they have to treat us this way?” The airline reportedly refunded the family for their tickets however, Rui announced she would not be flying with the low-cost air carrier again.

A Houston pianist and clinical researcher kicked off @SpiritAirlines flight Friday morning.. she was on her way to conduct cancer research in NYC. Wants answers from airline. Live @iah at 10 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/mDPQmC5AOC — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) December 10, 2017

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook