BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Securty Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will both pay a visit to Baltimore to talk about how to fight gang activity.

Both will speak about the administration’s efforts to fight the MS-13 gang and how it will carry out its immigration priorities. The gang has been suspected of committing many different acts in Maryland. Earlier this month, police arrested two people suspected of killing a man by stabbing him more than 100 times. The first suspect in this case was arrested in November.

In October, a national sweep included the arrest of more than 200 gang members.

The Sessions and Nielson will both hold a press conference on the issue at the Jordan Conference Center at 10:30 a.m..

