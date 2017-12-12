BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of pint-sized performers are vying for their chance to land a role on “Waitress: A New Musical” during its stop in Baltimore.

Caroline Saunders is part of the group of 4- and 5-year-old girls trying out.

“I’m excited, this is my first time auditioning,” Saunders says.

The Tony-nominated musical will take the Hippodrome Theater stage during its national tour. It’s casting two local girls to play the role of Lulu who is the daughter of the musical’s protagonist, Jenna.

“We’re looking for kids that are naturally energetic and who are going to be able to tell this really joyful story,” says Susanna Wolk, the musical’s assistant director.

The show is recruiting young, local talent in every city on the tour.

Sabrina Thorton tells WJZ her 4-year-old daughter, Fair, has what it takes.

“She’s very dramatic and likes to play pretend and make believe,” says Thorton.

Fair learned to do lifts in ballet class, which might come in handy in the show’s final scene. If that doesn’t work, she’ll turn on the charm.

“I love to wink,” says Fair.

The part is small, but pivotal. The Hippodrome will announce what girls have been selected after Christmas.

“Waitress: A New Musical” rolls into Baltimore Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.

