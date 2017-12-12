BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The chilliest air mass since last winter is covering the region through Wednesday.

Temperatures around the upper teens to low 20’s are common overnight, but with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, wind chills are down around 10 to 15 above.

Winds will continue Wednesday despite the sun, and it will struggle to reach the freezing mark.

Later in the day, winds will diminish, but clouds will increase.

A slight chance of a little light snow or flurries are possible very late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

It will be cold enough for any snow to stick, so we may see some slick spots on roads, even with a small amount of snow.

We will update that possibility tomorrow, so stay tuned and stay warm. Bring in your pets!

