Filed Under:Local TV, Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Good to be back with ya. Just coming off  of two weeks’ vacation and ready to head into the holiday season.  And it will sure as heck gonna feel like, not just the holiday season, but more like Winter itself over the next 36 hours.

Mild this morning with temps in the low 40’s. The normal overnight low is 29°. Mild and calm through the day,……THEN……Grab your coat. Grab a hat. Grab a scarf. Grab some gloves. And hold on!

Wind chills tomorrow morning will be 12°. Tomorrows ‘real feel” will be 17°. And then tomorrow night, with wind still chugging along, will feel more like 9°. OY! (And remember that “OY” spelled backwards is “YO!” Both of which apply here.)

Fortunately by Thursday winds will be gone. Temps will be back to near 40°, and life gets good again. And we will discuss what appears to be a fairly seasonal, and calm, upcoming weekend Thursday, let’s get by a bit of an Artic visit first.

MB!

