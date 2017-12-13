BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service is warning commuters to give themselves a little extra cushion Thursday morning due to possible overnight snowfall.

Although the accumulation would be an inch or less, it could pack a punch due to freezing roads.

“Light snow showers (with potential large impact due to sub-freezing roads) are POSSIBLE between 7pm and 4am tonight,” according to a special weather statement issued for all of central Maryland, including the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas.

“There is a 40 percent chance for Washington, and a 60 percent chance for Baltimore. If there is accumulation, it is expected to be less than an inch.”

While less than an inch of snow doesn’t sound like much, the NWS warning may remind many Marylanders of a January 2016 clipper that moved through the area right around the evening rush hour, causing massive traffic delays and accidents in the area despite little accumulation.

