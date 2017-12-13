FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Possible Overnight Snowfall Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced new initiatives aimed at boosting job creation.

Hogan made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday.

He says it’s an effort to build on legislation approved this year. The law provides incentives for manufacturing companies to create jobs in areas with higher unemployment by providing a tax credit for each new job created. Hogan says in less than six months, nearly 70 manufacturers have filed letters of intent to participate, and 17 have filed official applications that would create about 450 new jobs.

The new legislation will seek to expand the program to additional jurisdictions, including Garrett, Caroline, Kent and Wicomico counties. Hogan said it will allow eligible jurisdictions to select up to three industries in addition to manufacturing where the tax credits could apply.

