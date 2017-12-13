FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Possible Overnight Snowfall Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App
Republican Sen. John McCain is at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, receiving treatment for the “normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy.”

That’s the word from his office Wednesday. The six-term Arizona lawmaker has missed votes in the Senate this week and did not attend a White House ceremony in which President Donald Trump signed the defense bill into law. The sweeping policy bill has been a major achievement of McCain’s for years — especially now, as he is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

The statement says McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible.

McCain was diagnosed this past summer with brain cancer.

