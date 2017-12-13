FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Frigid Temps, Wind Chill Blast Maryland | Download The WJZ Weather App

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.

Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says officers were called to the Homewood neighborhood just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and found the man dead.

Investigators believe he was trying to steal the wheels off a van when the vehicle fell on him.

The man hasn’t been identified. No further information was immediately available.

