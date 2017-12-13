BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The University of Maryland and Capitol One are teaming up to to develop a workforce pipeline in data analytics, machine learning, and cybersecurity projects.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Capitol One is investing $3 million through an endowment gift to advance machine learning. $2.1 million will be used to endow a faculty chair in the department of computer science. The remaining $900,000 will support research and educational initiatives in machine learning, data analytics, and cyber security. Both say they plan to create a new innovation lab. The lab will be inside the school’s Discovery District, a planned research and economic development hub on the Baltimore Avenue corridor.

Capitol One scientists and researchers will help the university in making academic courses. Those courses will be offered through its First-Year Innovation & Research Experience program.

The partnership is part of the university’s Greater College Park initiative, a $2 billion public-private investment to revitalize the Baltimore Avenue corridor and College Park campus.

