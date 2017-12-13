FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Possible Overnight Snowfall Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Penn State

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – At least two people have been killed after a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus.

Pennsylvania State Police say the shooting is being investigated as a murder – suicide.

Troopers say an employee at Penn State Beaver was shot near her car.

Troopers say her estranged husband shot and killed her then shot and killed himself near her car.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained and they say there is “no threat at this time.”

It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

The school is closed until further notice.

Penn State Beaver is a campus of Pennsylvania State University in Center Township.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch