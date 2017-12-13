BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – At least two people have been killed after a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus.

Pennsylvania State Police say the shooting is being investigated as a murder – suicide.

Troopers say an employee at Penn State Beaver was shot near her car.

Troopers say her estranged husband shot and killed her then shot and killed himself near her car.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained and they say there is “no threat at this time.”

It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

The school is closed until further notice.

Penn State Beaver is a campus of Pennsylvania State University in Center Township.

