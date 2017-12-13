BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of boys from Randallstown Elementary School is learning the skills and tools to become successful men.

The group “Boys In The Good” is providing valuable lessons, including how to give, be optimistic, original and determined.

“I’ve learned how to tie a tie, and how to be a respectful gentleman,” says 4th grader Wesley Henry.

Teacher Da’Nall Wilmer says he was inspired to start the program a few years ago when he learned some students didn’t have ties for picture day.

“A lot of the times, black boys are not portrayed in the best light,” says Wilmer.

Looking to shatter the stereotypes, the boys involved in the program participate in a number of projects around the school and the community every month.

The group meets every Tuesday to plan new goals for the week and to celebrate victories from the previous week.

One of the most valuable lessons they learn is learning to tie a tie. It’s required for “GQ Tuesdays” at school.

Students like Jared Sylvain says being part of the group has helped him stay out of trouble.

“It’s been a better attitude. I learned how to stop getting angry and just walk away,” says Sylvain.

Wilmer says there’s a waiting list for students who want to participate in the program, and that schools from across Baltimore have reached out looking to start their own program.

The group is accepting donations for neckties and looking for volunteers.

To learn more visit BoysInTheGood.com