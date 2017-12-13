BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since Thanksgiving, at the Salvation Army warehouse in Baltimore, thieves broke in not once, not twice, but three times.

They cut down new copper piping, and even took toys meant for local needy children.

“Children who you’ve bought a toy for, now have got to go out and buy another toy for, because some guy decided to steal it,” said Salvation Army Majors Gene A. Hogg.

And that won’t do, if charitable Baltimoreans have anything to say about it. After word spread about the burglaries, they re-delivered.

“Under Armour, who lost some of their donations in the initial burglary, gave again,” said Salvation Army spokeswoman Janeen Johnally.

That’s right, individuals stepped up. But Patrick Parker, also known as Sgt. Push Up, dropped down.

The Army veteran is in the middle of a 1 million push up challenge benefiting the Maryland Food Bank.

But he’s taking a break to help the Salvation Army.

“His was definitely the most unique way to give back,” Johnally said.

“I’m going to do 2,000 push ups,” he told WJZ’s Mike Schuh.

At multiple locations on Thursday, he’ll take donations for each push-up.

His motivation for all those push-ups? “The satisfaction of knowing that I’m helping someone else,” he says.

Find Sgt. Push Up at these times and locations Thursday:

8:30 a.m. Pole Position 5600 Belair Rd, 21206

11 a.m. Chick-fil-a Downtown, 400 E Pratt St, 21202

2:30 p.m. Chick-fil-a Reisterstown, 12001 Reisterstown Rd, 21136

4:30 p.m. Planet Fitness Reisterstown, 11989 Reisterstown Rd 21136

Possible stop at the MAC Downtown after 6:30 p.m.

