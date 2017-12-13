FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Overnight Snowfall May Impact Thursday Morning Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a sunny and dry day with a high of only 32, a quick burst of snow moved across the region Wednesday night dropping about a quarter to a half inch of snow within about a 90-minute period.

A little more snow may pass over the region overnight, but by morning, some sun will begin the quick melting process.

Tomorrow will reach the low 40’s once again, but it will be breezy.

Our morning commute may still feature some slick spots, due to the prevailing cold temperatures. But that should end quickly after sunrise. A warmer air mass will move in this weekend.

