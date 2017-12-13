BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a rise in robberies, carjackings and felony assaults committed by young people in Baltimore, Mayor Catherine Pugh has unveiled a new program to stop youth violence.

Tykeam Jackson is a former gang member in Boston, Mass., who says Roca changed his life.

“It was hard staying out of jail before I got with roca, and it’s because I didn’t have a voice,” Jackson said. “I’m just probably like another kid going through the system who everybody just wanted to brush off.”

The initiative comes as Baltimore has experienced a rash of high-profile attacks, including one involving a woman who says she was grabbed, dragged to the ground and beaten with boards on Halloween night in Federal Hill.

Baltimore native Molly Baldwin, the founder and CEO of Roca, says the program targets the worst of the worst.

They can get mad at us, threaten us, get high, disappear and we go back and get them again,” Baldwin said in a press conference.

Though Roca has had success in Boston, Baldwin did not speak about measures put in place after two rival gang members were put on a job together and one was killed.

“It was an extraordinarily tragic event. We had a lot of safety measures in place already, but we have upped our safety strategy since then,” Baldwin said.

Another big issue is funding as the state has not contributed any of the $17-million cost.

Private companies from BGE to Johns Hopkins University and T. Rowe Price have donated millions.

“It sets a different kind of priority — a different kind of statement — about how we think about safety and think about our youth,” Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels said.

Supporters say they believe in Roca success stories.

“I was always carrying guns to protect myself or whatever, and I just kept getting caught,” Jackson said. “You’ll know it, when you’re changing, you’ll just know it.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he supports the program despite not being able to provide immediate funding.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook