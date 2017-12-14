BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The second child injured in a Northeast Baltimore house fire Wednesday has died.

Fire officials say just after 1 a.m., Baltimore City firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane.

Four-year-old Layla, was in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was on life support and in a coma.

Devastated loved ones of Layla, her mother Alicia Evans and her 5-year-old sister Amani spoke exclusively with WJZ’s Amy Yensi Wednesday.

“This just really, really, really hurts,” said Alicia’s cousin.

“It hurts extremely bad,” said Alicia’s mother through tears. “I wish I could trade places with her.”

“I’m just going to miss those girls,” said another cousin. “Amani had the biggest smile. The most gorgeous smile.”

Evans reportedly graduated from Baltimore’s Mercy High School in 2010. The school posted on Facebook Wednesday night expressing shock and sadness.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can find it HERE.

According to the fire department, there have been 25 fire fatalities in Baltimore City this year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

