BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alleged burglar got more than he bargained for when he entered the Wisconsin home of a 95-year-old former Marine and his daughter.

Fred, a World War II veteran, says his dog started barking and alerted him to someone breaking in through a back door of the West Allis house on Dec. 4.

“I was almost standing nose to nose with him. That was a shocker,” the veteran told the Journal Sentinel. Fred added that the robber threatened to kill him and his dog if he didn’t hand over his wallet.

“I wasn’t scared. I was so damn mad,” the veteran of the war in the Pacific told reporters. The 95-year-old was able to wrestle the alleged burglar, Gary Wells, 53, to the ground before the homeowner’s daughter ran downstairs to help fight the thief off.

Fred’s motivated 51-year-old daughter, Mary, then took off after Wells, chasing the burglar for six blocks before catching and holding him for police. “I was mad because of what he did to my dad,” Mary said. “We jumped over two fences and ran through 12 yards,” the Marine’s daughter added.

Mary eventually caught the crook after his leg got caught on a picket fence. “It was just reflexes. I guess it rubbed off from my father.”

The West Allis family, who asked for their last name not to be used, said they were fortunate Wells did not have a gun. The father-daughter team also saved the property of another Wisconsin home as police found the alleged burglar with nine silver and gold cuff links on him. Authorities are now looking for the rightful owners of the stolen goods and Wells has been charged with felony burglary.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook