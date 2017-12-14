BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cardinal Shehan School students gained national attention when video of their choir singing “Rise Up” went viral. Now, the middle schoolers are changing their tune and belting out Christmas carols for a special recording.

“Powerful, innocent and talented young voices singing ‘Rise Up’ at a time of natural disasters, murders and political turmoil was just what the doctor ordered,” says choir director Kenyatta Hardison. “People from around the world have reached out to let the students know they have touched lives far beyond Baltimore. We are overwhelmed with the positive reaction and are trying to digest the growing interest in these kids and their voices.”

But little did they know they were in for a big surprise. New York City-based music magazine The Fader asked the students to perform for their video Christmas card.

“The idea is that we wanted to tell the story of these kids but in a slightly referential throwback way,” says The Fader’s Fashion Editor Shibon Kennedy. So they called Baltimore-based Under Armour to see if they could outfit the students in matching red track suits.

“They were really into the idea,” says Kennedy. “We love them, and the Baltimore story, so they turned it around so quickly — it was here quicker than anything else and they were amazing.”

The choir is taking the national fame in stride, making their rounds on national talk shows and news programs. ABC’s “The View,” “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” have hosted the choir and aired stories — as has The Baltimore Sun, The Washington Post and all local Baltimore television stations. Even artists Andra Day and Common have performed with the students.

“This journey has been like the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ it’s been like a whirlwind of blessings,” says Hardison, “It’s amazing; unbelievable.”

All of this publicity is welcome exposure since the Cardinal Shehan School serves a community where more than half of all students are on free or reduced lunch and receive tuition assistance. The school administration is hopeful that generous donors will hear the talent of the choir and recognize their need for additional funds and support to help the students continue their talented journey.

When the performance wraps, the team at Fader has a special surprise for the students.

“I want to thank you guys,” says Kennedy. “On behalf of Under Armour and Puma, you all get to take your track suits home and you’re all getting a pair of Pumas that will be shipped to you!”

“It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable,” says Jalen Henderson, a member of the choir. “We always do great things and go to these amazing places, and we always spread hope while doing the thing that we love.”

