BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 33-year-old deputy chief fire marshal and volunteer fire fighter who was killed while off-duty while trying to help someone in need will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Lt. Sander Cohen was killed last Friday while he was trying to help 36-year-old Carlos Wolff, a special agent and 11-year veteran with the FBI. Wolff was also off-duty when his car was stranded on I-270.

Lt. Cohen was driving along the interstate when he spotted a single car crash. Cohen used his own car to shield the other from on-coming traffic and called for help. Authorities say they were on the shoulder of the fast lane when a vehicle swerved and struck both of them. It was the first of two vehicles that hit them.

The funeral service will be in Rockville at B’nai Israel at 6301 Montrose Road at 11 a.m.. Fire companies from as far as Germany will be in attendance.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crashes. No charges have been filed, but the cause of the initial crash is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook