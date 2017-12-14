BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This time of year, houses of worship are focused on Hanakkah and Christmas, but there is also something darker on people’s minds: the threat of an active shooter.

Inside Mountain Christian Church in Harford County, more than 400 people gathered — not for a sermon, but a warning.

“You are on a five to seven minute window to get out to keep yourself alive,” says Harford County Deputy Sheriff Tom Wherle. “Do you think the SWAT team is going to be here to save the day? No, they are not.”

Following a string of church shootings, like the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last month, or an attack on a historic black church in South Carolina in 2016, congregations are adding safety tips from police to this holiday season.

“I think there’s a lot of churches saying what can we do, what should we be doing?” says Ben Cachiaras, pastor of Mountain Christian Church.

The active shooting seminar, according to Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, presents survival options for soft targets.

“There are people who will strictly target our schools, our churches, places they know they can inflict the most damage,” said Gahler.

People were told to plan ahead by knowing exits and hiding places, as well as what would make a good makeshift weapon.

“We talk about run, hide, fight,” says Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Tom Wehrle. “You should be trying to get out. You should try to get other people to go with you. You should be helping people.”

