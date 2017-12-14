BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was struck and killed by a car on Rt. 392 after waiting for a tow truck to arrive in Easton Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland State Police say around 5 p.m. Chaz Joseph Wilson, 28, of Cambridge, was waiting in his car for a tow truck on the shoulder of eastbound Rt. 392 after his vehicle broke down. Wilson began to exit his vehicle when the tow truck arrived, but was immediately struck by another passing vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Wilson, Ryan Harrison Berry of Magnolia, Delaware was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured. Berry remained at the scene after the crash.

State troopers say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The incident is still under investigation.

