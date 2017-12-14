Filed Under:developmental disabilities, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has received federal approval to expand services for people with developmental disabilities.

The state health department said Thursday said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved expanding services through the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration’s Community Supports Waiver.

The department says services offered through the waiver will be available by February.

Gov. Larry Hogan says that combined with the recently approved Family Supports Waiver, these programs will enable 800 additional Maryland residents to have access to vital services.

A variety of community-based service options will be available to people with developmental disabilities who are currently on the DDA waiting list.

