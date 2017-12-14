BALTIMORE (AP) — Medical marijuana regulators in Maryland have approved 12 new dispensaries to open.

The Baltimore Sun reports the decision on Thursday more than doubles the number of businesses allowed to sell the drug in the state.

Still, regulators cautioned that the supply is still low. That means it could be hard to buy marijuana until at least March.

Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission Chairman Bryan Lopez says product is limited, and that officials expect that it will continue to be limited.

More than 18,000 people have registered to become medical marijuana patients so far, and another 5,000 registration requests are still pending. Most of the state’s 14 growers only started cultivating late summer.

There are 22 dispensaries across the state allowed to open. More than 60 still waiting for approval.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)