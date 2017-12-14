FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snowfall Affecting Today's Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:Montgomery County, Murder-Suicide

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police are investigating the deaths of an elderly woman and her son as a murder-suicide.

Officers say they found 61-year-old Garvey Dyer and his 88-year-old mother, Rose, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Silver Spring apartment building.

A Thursday police statement says relatives had alerted them after learning that Garvey Dyer had gone to his mother’s apartment. He was a resident of Bethesda.

Their bodies were discovered late Wednesday.

Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information about the apparent murder-suicide to call them.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch