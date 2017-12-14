SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police are investigating the deaths of an elderly woman and her son as a murder-suicide.
Officers say they found 61-year-old Garvey Dyer and his 88-year-old mother, Rose, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Silver Spring apartment building.
A Thursday police statement says relatives had alerted them after learning that Garvey Dyer had gone to his mother’s apartment. He was a resident of Bethesda.
Their bodies were discovered late Wednesday.
Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information about the apparent murder-suicide to call them.
