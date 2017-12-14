BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a Baltimore man tried to sneak a loaded gun onto a plane at BWI Wednesday night.
The TSA says the man entered the security checkpoint with the gun in his carry-on bag. Once officers saw the gun on the x-ray machine, the man left the area.
Maryland Transportation Police were contacted and arrested the man and confiscated the weapon.
Officials say the man had a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun with six bullets and one in the chamber.
TSA officers have confiscated 24 guns this year, matching 2016’s total.
