FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snowfall Affecting Today's Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:BWI, loaded gun, TSA

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a Baltimore man tried to sneak a loaded gun onto a plane at BWI Wednesday night.

The TSA says the man entered the security checkpoint with the gun in his carry-on bag. Once officers saw the gun on the x-ray machine, the man left the area.

Maryland Transportation Police were contacted and arrested the man and confiscated the weapon.

Officials say the man had a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun with six bullets and one in the chamber.

bwi gun 12 13 17 TSA: Baltimore Man Arrested After Trying To Sneak Loaded Gun On Plane

TSA officers have confiscated 24 guns this year, matching 2016’s total.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch