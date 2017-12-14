Hi Everyone!

We had that “clipper” slide across the area during the early bed time hours last night. Overnight warm air moved right up the I-95 corridor and this morning life is not all that uncomfortable. And frankly we, pretty much, lucked out. We were on the very Southern edge of that “clipper” which did drop 3 to 5 inches of snow North of Philly. But we are not done…(well that is a “duh” statement, with Winter coming on)…but I am referring to tomorrow afternoon and another batch of flurries coming our way. Should be NO big deal. And like this morning, after last night’s frosting, it is warm air and mild afternoon highs that are my headline.

We started discussing this yesterday. A big warm front will wash up over the Northeastern U.S. and from Saturday through mid-week next week temps will go from the mid 40’s to the mid 50’s! AND with no snow in the forecast.

In this season I like to take the outlook one day at a time, but when we see a trend like this one it is easier to breathe bit, weather wise, this time of the year.

MB!

