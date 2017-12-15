BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Friday, fire officials say a Baltimore mother and her two daughters died from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Wednesday, Baltimore City Fire officials say just after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane.

Four-year-old Layla, was in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was on life support and in a coma, but died Thursday, a day after her mother, Alicia Even, and her 5-year-old sister Amani.

Evans reportedly graduated from Baltimore’s Mercy High School in 2010. The school posted on Facebook Wednesday night expressing shock and sadness.

According to the fire department, there have been 28 fire fatalities in Baltimore City this year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

