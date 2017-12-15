GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Court filings say a former Prince George’s County liquor board commissioner is scheduled to plead guilty to violating the travel act to collect cash kickbacks.

The Washington Post reports that court documents filed by federal prosecutors this week say Anuj Sud is expected to admit Friday to violating the travel act by going between Maryland and Washington, D.C., to collect kickbacks that he allegedly referred to as “wedding gifts” in exchange for official favors.

The plea is not official until it has been accepted by a judge, and Sud can rescind his plans to plead guilty at any time. Sud, who is 39, is one of eight people who were charged in a bribery scandal involving the Prince George’s County liquor board, liquor store owners, lobbyists and lawmakers.

