Filed Under:Bribery, PG County Liquor Board

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Prince George’s County liquor board commissioner has pleaded guilty to charges related to bribery.

The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Anuj Sud pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.

Authorities say Sud traveled to Washington, D.C., in July 2015 to hold a meeting at which he intended to create a future bribery relationship. In September, authorities say he solicited bribes from a person who had been present at the July meeting in exchange for Sud’s assistance with liquor board matters.

At a later meeting, Sud and the person discussed his voting favorably at two hearings concerning the individual’s client, and Sud was paid $1,000 after each hearing for his assistance.

Sud faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

