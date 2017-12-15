Baltimore (WJZ)– Las Vegas shooting victim and Maryland native Tina Frost is out of hospital and continues making major strides on her road to recovery.

For the first time we’re now hearing from Tina’s father.

George Solis caught up with Rich Frost at a fundraising event in Gambrills.

Tina’s father, Rich Frost speaking with #WJZ and other media tonight. Updates us on how Tina is doing and what outpouring of support has meant to family pic.twitter.com/su4nXYPCLq — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) December 14, 2017

It’s now been more than 2 months since the deadly Las Vegas massacre.

58 lives were lost and more than 500 were injured during the Route 1 Harvest Festival.

Maryland native, Tina Frost survived being shot in the head.

Her recovery from the ICU in Las Vegas to just recently walking out of inpatient rehab has been nothing short of amazing.

Thursday, Tina father’s spoke for the first time and in his own words describing what it means to now have Tina home.

“They say it could take year for her to recover as much as much as she’s going to recover so she’s got a ways to go, but she had a good day today so that’s always a plus.”

WJZ catching up with Rich Frost at a fundraiser for Tina hosted by Grotto Pizza in her native Anne Arundel County community.

Tina’s father says, “The most important thing is family, friends, and community and she’s getting that and it’s helping. it’s helping us, help her.”

Family friend, Sarah Bonney organizing Thursday’s fundraiser saying “I think expenses should be the least of their worries.”

The frost family saying they couldn’t ask for more of a christmas miracle.. “Now she’s home to celebrate christmas and we have a lot of family coming, so it’s going to be a very special christmas.”

As tina transitions into her life out of the hospital the family is asking that if you see her out in public to just respect her privacy.

Family saying she is very eager to return to some sense of normalcy.

She will continue her care on an outpatient basis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook