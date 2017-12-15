BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested two suspects after finding a large amount of cocaine and other drugs and paraphernalia Wednesday.
Baltimore officers arrested Thomas Dixon, 26, and Jakwon Gupton, 21, in the 2800 block of Monument Street after executing a search and seizure warrant.
Detectives recovered 742 grams of rock cocaine, 48 grams of heroin, 471 jugs of rock cocaine, 18 Sub-Oxone strips, 3 digital scales, packing materials and cash.
Both Dixon and Gupton were taken to Central Booking where they were charged.
