BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested two suspects after finding a large amount of cocaine and other drugs and paraphernalia Wednesday.

Baltimore officers arrested Thomas Dixon, 26, and Jakwon Gupton, 21, in the 2800 block of Monument Street after executing a search and seizure warrant.

Detectives recovered 742 grams of rock cocaine, 48 grams of heroin, 471 jugs of rock cocaine, 18 Sub-Oxone strips, 3 digital scales, packing materials and cash.

Both Dixon and Gupton were taken to Central Booking where they were charged.

