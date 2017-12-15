FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Today | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man after finding shrooms and a semi-automatic gun in his home Wednesday.

Baltimore officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 300 block of South Payson Street, where they recovered a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and two plastic bags with psilocybin mushrooms (shrooms).

William Bradds

Authorities arrested 28-year-old William Bradds, who lives in the home.

william bradds

Bradds, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken into custody and has been denied bail.

