BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man after finding shrooms and a semi-automatic gun in his home Wednesday.
Baltimore officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 300 block of South Payson Street, where they recovered a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and two plastic bags with psilocybin mushrooms (shrooms).
Authorities arrested 28-year-old William Bradds, who lives in the home.
Bradds, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken into custody and has been denied bail.
