Simply put, it’s going to snow some this afternoon. As a low moving up from the Carolina’s passes just by to our east, and as a ‘clipper’ passes just by to our north we are expecting some “cause and effect” to the tune of 1 to 2 inches of snow. This would happen over a six-hour period, right now figure 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reality is that is a long period of time to get such a small amount of snow. Clearly not “Snowmagedden.”

For example on Wednesday night we got that 1 to 2 inch “clipper” caused snow in just 3 hours. That became a problem.

Today’s issue is the timing right during the most crowded time on the roads, the commute home from school and work.

Beyond this mess is the warm up, and calm weather we have been discussing for the past few days. The mid 40’s this weekend, and into the low to upper 50’s as we move into this next week. And on that happy note we will close it down for another week.

