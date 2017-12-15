BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold end to the week with a snowfall that averaged about three quarters of an inch to about an inch or more in a few spots.
Due to the cold temperatures, any untreated roadways and sidewalks are ice and snow covered Friday night, so caution is advised.
Tomorrow, and for the next 5 days, we will see much warmer air flood into the region.
Most of today’s snow, will be gone by the end of the weekend. We may reach into the 50’s next week!
Have a nice weekend, but be careful overnight!
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk