By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold end to the week with a snowfall that averaged about three quarters of an inch to about an inch or more in a few spots.

Due to the cold temperatures, any untreated roadways and sidewalks are ice and snow covered Friday night, so caution is advised.

Tomorrow, and for the next 5 days, we will see much warmer air flood into the region.

Most of today’s snow, will be gone by the end of the weekend. We may reach into the 50’s next week!

Have a nice weekend, but be careful overnight!

