FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory
Baltimore (WJZ)– A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1pm this afternoon to 7pm.

The counties included in the advisory include Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore.

Driver can expect slippery road conditions during the evening commute as total snow accumulations of one to two inches are expected.

