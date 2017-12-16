BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old man who Baltimore Police say has impaired vision has been missing for more than a week.
Allen Clem Jones was last seen Dec. 6 in the 900 block of East 30th Street wearing a grey leather jacket, dark colored hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Police say because of Jones’ impaired vision, he may have difficulties finding his way home.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
