BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators are looking for additional victims after a Baltimore veterinarian was charged with viciously attacking the very same animals he was supposed to be treating.

“He was actually inflicting pain on animals that were brought into the hospital,” says Baltimore Police Capt. Jaron Jackson.

During a month-long investigation from October November, authorities say Gregory Burbelo physically attacked the four-legged patients.

“This is a person we trusted with our pets,” says Jackson.

Detectives say the 57-year-old man used his hands and other items to hit at least three dogs at the Boston Street Animal Hospital.

“We know that he punched and slapped the animals with a clipboard, punched and smacked them with an open hand and closed fist,” says Jackson.

Even more troubling, detectives say Burbelo went as far as to threaten workers if they reported the incidents.

The hospital issued a statement to WJZ, saying in part: “We want our clients and the public to know that we set and enforce the highest possible standards of care.”

Burbelo, who no longer works at the hospital, faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

Detectives say they’re now looking for more potential victims.

“We don’t know if there are any other victims out there, but we definitely want to find them,” says Jackson.

Police are urging owners who have had their pets treated at the hospital to give them a call.

