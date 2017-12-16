BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Kansas police department is welcoming a new member to its K9 unit: a full-blooded, red nose pit bull named Kano.

The dog is the state’s first pit bull K9 officer, according to The Wichita Eagle.

The Stafford Police Department says Kano — named after a “Mortal Combat” character because of his “unique” eye color and patches — went through an 8-week training program with Universal K9. The Texas-based organization rescues pit bulls and trains them for law enforcement and veterans.

Kano is already hard at work. Stafford Police tells WJZ Kano assisted in Barton County Sheriff’s $7,500-marijuana drug bust on Dec. 11.

Kano’s handler, Officer Mason Paden, stated in a Facebook post that some of the stigma associated with pit bulls will hopefully be eliminated.

Paden wrote: “I have always been ‘pro-Pit Bull’ these dogs are misunderstood… Just like people dogs are individuals too! Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the Pit Bull.”

