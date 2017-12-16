BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.
Detectives say Malachi Mitchell left his home in the 100 block of Anjeu Reuss Court in Dundalk when his mother fell asleep around 4 p.m.
Authorities say it’s unusual for Mitchell to leave, He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 189 pounds. Mitchell has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray Hollister t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone who may have seen Malachi or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or call the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7320.
