After starting off our day with a bone-chilling 18 degrees, we rebounded into the mid 40’s by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will begin on a less-frigid note, with temperatures in the mid 20’s to low 30’s. If you’re in the mood for some sunshine, plan to get out of the house before lunchtime.

A disturbance will track through, causing clouds to move in during the afternoon. Afternoon temps will top out around 45 degrees.

Despite the winter weather we’ve already seen, the last few days of fall will be quite mild. This is thanks to a west-southwest flow that sets up on Monday.

Temperatures will make their way into the low 50’s Monday afternoon, with highs near 60 (yes, 60) expected Tuesday.

For our last day of fall, Wednesday will be more normal, with highs in the upper 40s.

Winter arrives at 11:28 a.m on Thursday .

