SAILBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’ve arrested a man who regularly imported and sold a deadly opioid.

Police said Saturday that they’d arrested Narada Michael Walls, a 37-year-old man who is charged with participating in a multi-state fentanyl operation.

Police said Walls operated in Baltimore, neighboring counties and neighboring states. He allegedly imported and sold the drugs daily, police said. Police said the strand of fentanyl is one of the most potent strands of the drug currently being imported illegally from overseas.

Walls is being held in Wicomico County Detention Center and not immediately available for comment.

