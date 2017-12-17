Filed Under:Baltimore Police racketeering case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A disgraced Baltimore Police detective who pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing residents was the subject of an internal affairs investigation into similar allegations in 2009.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Jemell Rayam was charged internally with making a false statement involving the theft of $11,000 from a man during a traffic stop. Rayam was cleared by a police trial board and later promoted to an elite gun squad.

Rayam pleaded guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy in October. He was among eight officers on the gun squad who were indicted on racketeering charges.

The case has had a profound impact on criminal cases in Baltimore. Prosecutors have dropped more than 100 cases involving the indicted officers.

