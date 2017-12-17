Filed Under:Frederick, Plane Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP)– A small plane headed to Maryland crashed Saturday night in Indiana, killing three people and a dog, but another dog aboard the aircraft survived.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the single-engine Cessna plane crashed in a wooded area near Oldenburg, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wheeles says the plane was traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland, and had taken off from an airport outside Columbus, Indiana.

Oldenburg is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio. Another dog survived the crash and was taken to see a vet.

Wheeles says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board also are investigating the cause of the crash.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. Officials say the dog that survived the crash was taken to a vet.

