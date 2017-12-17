BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP)– A small plane headed to Maryland crashed Saturday night in Indiana, killing three people and a dog, but another dog aboard the aircraft survived.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the single-engine Cessna plane crashed in a wooded area near Oldenburg, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Video from scene of Small plane crash in Franklin County Indiana. At least one dead. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/Ln3O2mmZav — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) December 17, 2017

Wheeles says the plane was traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland, and had taken off from an airport outside Columbus, Indiana.

Oldenburg is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio. Another dog survived the crash and was taken to see a vet.

Wheeles says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board also are investigating the cause of the crash.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. Officials say the dog that survived the crash was taken to a vet.

