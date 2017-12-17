BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More people appear to be calling an Uber instead of an ambulance for rides to the hospital, according to a recent study.
The University of Kansas study examined ambulance rates in more than 750 U.S. cities. Since the ride-sharing company was introduced in those areas, ambulance usage rates declined by at least 7 percent between 2013 and 2015, according to the study.
David Slusky, University of Kansas assistant professor of economics, and co-author Leon Moskatel, an internist at San Diego’s Scripps Mercy Hospital, report Uber may be more appealing because of the high costs associated with ambulance rides.
Read the full study here.
