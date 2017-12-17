After some light rain through Sunday, a few scattered sprinkles will linger overnight.

Mid 30’s will greet us Monday morning, and you could catch some patchy fog as you head to work.

Our scarves and gloves may get a brief break, as above average temperatures take over for a couple days.

Monday afternoon, we’ll top out in the low 50’s with highs near 60 Tuesday. Yes, 60!

The mild weather doesn’t stick around, though.

A cold front will sweep through Tuesday, bringing temperatures back into the mid 40’s by Wednesday.

No need for the umbrellas as Tuesday’s front should be a dry one.

Despite the winter weather we’ve already seen, the season officially kicks off for us Thursday at 11:28 a.m.

Temperatures should top out in the low 40’s for the first day of winter.

By Friday, we’ll hit 50 and there is a chance for rain Friday night into Saturday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook