BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

At around 6:12 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Tucker Lane for a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering for a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Citywide Shooting detectives are now investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. You may also call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line to remain anonymous at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

