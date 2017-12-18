HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say a Maryland woman has been charged with setting a fire that destroyed her trailer home and injured her adult son.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says in a news release that fire marshals served a summons Monday on 54-year-old Debra Sue Turner. She is charged with arson and numerous other offenses.

Investigators say the fire at Turner’s trailer home in Hagerstown was reported on Nov. 18. Authorities say nearly 50 firefighters battled the blaze, which destroyed the home. Damage was estimated at $85,000.

Fire marshals say Turner set combustible materials in the living room on fire while she was inside the trailer with her two adults. One son suffered minor injuries.

Online court records do not list a lawyer for Turner.

